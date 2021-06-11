Elizabeth Bauza Bates, 95, of Brunswick, died on May 27, 2021 at Mid Coast Hospital.

Born in Santurce, Puerto Rico on Feb. 27, 1926, she was a daughter of John and Flora (Gray) Bauza.

She married in 1943 to Paul C. Bates and was predeceased by her husband in 2002.

After residing in California while Paul attended and graduated from Stanford University, Elizabeth lived many years in Massachusetts where she raised three children, Randall Bates of Utah, Victoria Murray and Deborah Kiczek of Maine.

Elizabeth attended night school for 10 years and graduated with a B.A. from Harvard University.

Retiring in 1970, Elizabeth and Paul moved to Midcoast Maine and ran a small bed-and-breakfast out of their home. While living in Damariscotta, Elizabeth joined the Round Top Center for the Arts and enjoyed her painting classes.

After moving to Scarborough to be near her daughter, Elizabeth enjoyed gardening, reading, and teaching painting classes at the Hillcrest community. In 2013, Elizabeth followed her daughter once again, this time to Brunswick where she joined the Write On writers’ group. She enjoyed the companionship of all the members and wrote many memorable poems.

Elizabeth leaves behind her three loving children and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

At her request, there will be no service.

