It is with deep sadness that we share the passing of Elizabeth “Beth” Babb, 59, of Cohoes, N.Y., who entered into eternal life on Monday, April 6, 2026 at Albany Medical Center in Albany, N.Y.

Born in Rochester, N.Y., Beth spent most of her adult life in upstate New York. She was a dedicated professional at Blue Cross/Blue Shield until her retirement and a devoted homemaker known for her loving and caring nature.

Beth is survived by her mother, Julia Babb, of Damariscotta; her sister, Kathy Knaus (Babb), of Vienna, Austria; her son, Jared Michael Babb, of Schenectady, N.Y.; and her partner of 12 years, Todd Zehntner, of Cohoes, N.Y. She was predeceased by her father, Bruce Edward Babb, of Damariscotta.

In accordance with her wishes, there will be no funeral services. She will be cremated, and her ashes will be scattered over the Atlantic Ocean at Pemaquid Point.

We would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to all the friends who have supported us during this time of sorrow. May God bless you all.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

