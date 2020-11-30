Elizabeth “Betsy” Marie Marr, 80, of Bristol, passed away on Nov. 23, 2020 after suffering an intracranial hemorrhage. Her loving sister Vicky was by her side.

Betsy was born in 1939, in Hamilton, Ohio, to Dr. George Edward and Floreine Victoria (Williams) Marr. She graduated from Hamilton High School, 1957, earned a Bachelor of Arts in premedical sciences at Smith College in 1961, and a Master of Business Administration at Simmons College in 1992.

She loved her work as a researcher in auditory physiology at the Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary because of its impact on the health of Otolaryngological patients. Her career provided her with many overseas experiences. A highlight was assisting in the establishment of auditory physiology research in Madrid, Spain.

Betsy worked for Peabody and Brown Law offices as director of office services. She was known for her conscientiousness, organizational capabilities, patience, and persistence. Friends say they will miss her wit, intelligence, and infinite good nature.

She retired to Brunswick with her sister Vicky, where she enjoyed refurbishing their Victorian home and creating lovely gardens that were open for tours. Betsy participated in many civic organizations, such as the Topsham Garden Club, the Brunswick Village Review Board, and the board of the North West Brunswick Neighborhood Association, and helped plan for Brunswick’s annual Longfellow Days.

Betsy was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, John Edward Marr.

She is survived by her sisters, Anne Victoria “Vicky” Marr, of Bristol, and Gail Rebecca “Becky” Miller and husband Albert, of Mishawaka, Ind.

Funeral services will be held in the spring at St. Stephens Cemetery, in Hamilton, Ohio.

Betsy suffered with a debilitating eye condition. In lieu of flowers, her family requests donations be given to: Benign Essential Blepharospasm Research Foundation, P.O. Box 12468, Beaumont, TX 77726-2468 (blepharospasm.org).

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

