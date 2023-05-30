Elizabeth “Betty” Anne Reilly, aged 91, passed away peacefully on May 25, 2023 at St. Andrews Village in Boothbay Harbor, following a long battle with dementia/Alzheimer’s.

The only child, born April 27, 1932 to Lincoln and Allene Dwinell, Betty spent most of her life in New Harbor.

Betty married Reginald Reilly and together they ran the family grocery store, C.E. Reilly and Son, while raising their three children. Betty spent more than 50 years doing the bookkeeping and many other tasks. She loved their trips to Florida for a couple of months away from the cold each winter, enjoying the beach and golfing.

Betty loved spending time with her family and friends, and she excelled and provided joy with the fruits of all her many interests. In earlier years, she hosted family holiday gatherings. She learned the art of stained glass and enameled jewelry-making and was a member of the New Harbor knitting club with five local friends. Betty and her mom had a gift shop together, as well as working on many floats that they designed for the Olde Bristol Days parades. She spent time mastering her quilting skills, cross stitching and red work, and treasured being with all her friends that shared her same passions.

She enjoyed gardening and tending to her many perennial beds. Having decided to have a train in her gardens it led her to many adventures, searching for the perfect plants, trains, and accessories.

Betty was the granddaughter of Moses P. Dwinells, a decorated Civil War veteran who had enlisted at the age of 15.

Betty was predeceased by her parents, husband and their infant daughter.

She is survived by her three children, Carol Lee Crooker (Sterling), Carl Reilly Sr. (Sally), both of New Harbor, and Kim Hodgdon (Glenn), of Southport; and her grandchildren, Carl Reilly Jr. (Kimberly), Kristy Gorsuch (Todd), Toby Crooker (Sara), and Holly Morris (Spencer); great-grandchildren, Dylan, Hunter, Cole, Olivia, Kate, Natalie, Emma, Decker, and Emerson; as well as two great-great-granddaughters, Aubree and Ellie.

The family wishes to extend special thanks to Cindy, Irene, Becky, and Michelle for the care of mom over the past few months at home, and also to the staff at the Zimmerli Pavilion at St. Andrews Village, as they went above and beyond caring for mom in her final days. Her very best friend, Georgia Leeman, with whom she spoke every day, was also there to provide comfort.

A graveside burial service will be held at the New Harbor Cemetery, on Friday, June 2, 2023 at noon. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to New Harbor United Methodist Church via P.O. Box 100, New Harbor, ME 04554; or Bristol Fire and Rescue via P.O. Box 339, Bristol, ME 04539

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home at 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

