Elizabeth “Betty” Webber, of Pittsfield, Mass., died peacefully surrounded by her family at Berkshire Medical Center on April 9, 2021.

Betty was born in Somerville, Mass., daughter of Timothy Harrington and Catherine Barry Harrington, on June 7, 1934. Betty graduated from Somerville High School in 1952 and worked as a secretary at the Charlestown Navy Yard, where she met her husband, Wendell P. Webber. She married Wendell on May 2, 1954. They remained devoted to each other for almost 60 years until Wendell’s passing in 2012. They maintained beautiful homes in North Reading, Mass. and Pittsfield, Mass. and had a summer cottage in Jefferson where they spent many happy summers and 17 wonderful years of retirement.

Betty enjoyed reading, knitting and crocheting, and genealogy research with her husband, Wendell. She also loved watching old movies with her grandson, Ben; dining out with the Thursday night ladies; lunches with her “Irish cousin” Kathleen and her dear friend Cathy; as well as tea parties with her neighbors on Grace Terrace in Pittsfield; Friday afternoons with her daughter, Lynne; visits from her sons, Mark and David; watching the New England Patriots; and spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was a selfless person always most concerned with what she could do for others.

She is survived by her daughter, Lynne Latini and companion Raymond Tekin; sons, David Webber and wife Teresa, and Mark Webber and wife Sandra; twin brother, Robert Harrington and wife Ofra; sister-in-law, Mary Kershaw; former son-in-law, Michael Latini; grandchildren, Benjamin Latini, Ryan Webber (Nicole), Audrey Ryan (Keaton), Brandon Webber, and Alexandra Begin (Dajon); and great-grandchildren, Connor Ryan, Kaylee Ryan, Samuel Webber, and Everleigh Begin.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made to the Salvation Army or Mount Carmel Care Center in care of Dery Funeral Home, 54 Bradford St., Pittsfield, MA 01201.

