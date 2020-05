The memorial service for Elizabeth Bickford, originally scheduled for Saturday, June 6 at the Damariscotta Baptist Church, has been postponed because of the ongoing limitations on gatherings. A new date will be announced as soon as those details are finalized.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting StrongHancock.com.

