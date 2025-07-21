Elizabeth Carmick Noyes, always known as Betsy, was born in Georgetown, Washington, D.C., on Aug. 17, 1933 and passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones on the morning of July 16, 2025. A woman of boundless curiosity, compassion, and quiet strength, Betsy lived a life shaped by adventure, service, and a deep love for learning.

From an early age Betsy traveled the world with her parents, her father serving in the U.S. Navy. She witnessed history firsthand by living in Hawaii when Pearl Harbor was attacked, and then in pre-Communist China. While in China, she embraced the local culture and began learning Russian from the local school bus driver. Her passion for learning and experiencing new things stayed with her throughout her life.

While attending Middlebury College, Betsy met the love of her life, Atherton “Pete” Noyes. Together they raised three sons – David, Jonathan, and Timothy – and shared a life filled with global service and discovery. Pete’s career as a naval officer and then Foreign Service Officer took the family through the capitals of Eastern Europe and Russia, where both Betsy and Pete served as intelligence special agents.

After retiring, Betsy and Pete made their home in Damariscotta, a place they both deeply loved. Betsy became an active part of the community, volunteering at a local bookstore, baking bread for local restaurants, working as a hospice caregiver, and supporting Pete in founding the Damariscotta River Association.

She found joy in life’s simple pleasures: reading, knitting, watching “Jeopardy,” being on the water, and spending time with her beloved dog, Molly. Her warmth, intelligence, and sense of humor touched all who knew her.

Betsy is survived by her sons, David (Judy), Jonathan (Terry), and Timothy; grandson, Daniel (son of Dave and Judy); sister, Julia (Thomas), and their daughters, Elizabeth and Mary (Danny).

A private service will be held on July 22 with a celebration of life to be announced subsequently.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences and messages for her family may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

