Elizabeth Croxford Ross passed away on Sept. 12, 2024 at Pinnacle Health and Rehab in South Portland.

“Betsy,” as she was known by those who knew and loved her, was born on Feb.15, 1937, to Horace and Isabelle Croxford. She attended Westbrook College and became a school teacher. She later met her husband, the late Wayne Ross, and after marrying, they settled in Augusta.

In 1961 they bought a house on Fairview Avenue, and lived there for many years raising their children. Betsy and Wayne were active in the community, and made many long lasting friendships in the Augusta area. When Wayne was offered the position of president at Southern Maine Community College, he and Betsy made the decision to move to South Portland.

While living on campus in the president’s residence, Betsy returned to her love of teaching, and spent time working with young children at Levey Hebrew Day School. She also spent many years volunteering with the South Portland Housing Authority. In honor of her time, the Betsy Ross House in South Portland was named after her. Upon Wayne’s retirement, they resided in the Willard Beach area where they enjoyed entertaining, and sharing their home with friends and family.

Betsy was predeceased by her late husband, Wayne Ross, in 2016.

Betsy is survived by her daughter, Anne Ross-Murray, of South Portland; her son, Steven Ross, of South Portland; her granddaughters, Kelsey Murray and Emily Murray (Tristan Cui); grandson, Mitchell Ross; and great-granddaughter, Iris.

A graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m., on Saturday, Sept. 28, at the New Harbor Cemetery in New Harbor. In lieu of flowers please make donations to South Portland Housing Authority and/or Compassus Hospice.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

