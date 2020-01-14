Elizabeth Faye (Money) Bickford passed away on Dec. 23, 2019, at Cove’s Edge nursing facility at LincolnHealth – Miles Campus in Damariscotta. She had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease almost two years before.

She was born on March 14, 1933, in Attleboro, Mass., and graduated from Gorham State Teachers’ College (now the University of Southern Maine) in 1955, with a B.S. Ed. in primary education. After early teaching jobs in the state of Massachusetts and the Mary Taylor Elementary School in Camden, she spent almost 10 years in the Moorestown, N.J. school system, leaving there in 1970 to raise and support her young family.

She returned to teaching in 1982, when she accepted the position of all-grades teacher with the school on the island of Isle Au Haut where she remained until 1985. In the fall of 1985, she began work at the Great Salt Bay Elementary School in Damariscotta, from which she retired in 1994. During her nine-year tenure, she was blessed to teach a great number of local residents, and further enjoyed the blessing of the kindness and care of many of these residents, or their children, during the last portion of her life.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry S. Bickford Jr., in early 2006, after a marriage of 47 years.

She is survived by her only child, Christopher H. Bickford; and by her college classmate, family friend, and fellow teacher, Elizabeth Mauzy of Auburn; and her daughter Elizabeth Bonneau and husband Marc of Massachusetts. Finally, she is survived and remembered by the spirit and good works she tried to impart in the classroom and in life.

There will be a memorial service to celebrate her life will be held on Saturday, April 18 at 1 p.m. at the Damariscotta Baptist Church.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main Street, Damariscotta. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting StrongHancock.com.

