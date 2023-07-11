Elizabeth Forss Philbrook passed away into the presence of her savior surrounded by her family on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at her home at 800 Eastern Road in Warren.

She was born Elizabeth Vieno Forss, on Aug. 25, 1933, to Edward and Vieno Forss in Ashby, Mass.

She graduated from Ashby High School in 1951 and moved to Maine after her father bought the village market in Warren. She attended the University of Maine at Orono, graduating in 1955 with an education degree in home economics. During her senior year she was one of 10 women who received the distinguished honor of All Maine Woman. The alumni website states, “Members of the society are distinguished leaders, scholars, and outstanding female role models, are active in community service, display Maine spirit, and have the potential for continued service to UMaine.”

She lived up to those standards of “community service and outstanding female role model” through a 35-year long teaching career that began at Rockland High School, and included Lincoln Academy, Waldoboro High School, Miller Grade School, Friendship Village School, and ended as a kindergarten teacher at Warren Elementary in 1990. She was an active and faithful member for over 60 years at the Warren Congregation Church, a member of the sorority Pi Beta Phi, and the Order of the Eastern Star.

In 1956 she married her “dream man,” Raymond Warren Philbrook, of Warren. They raised three children, Francie, David, and Steven, at their Four Rod Road home, where they had extensive gardens and raised livestock.

She and Warren were loving and involved parents and grandparents to their seven grandsons.

Betty lived a full and awarding life, she was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, a dear friend to many, and an active member of the community; she was the type of person every community needs. There is no greater legacy than to have loved ones say her greatest gift was her love, which she expressed in multiple and myriad ways. Her life left this world a better place.

Elizabeth was predeceased by her parents, Edward and Vieno Forss, of Union; a sister, Jean Barbara Forss who died age 9 months; her husband of 56 years, Warren Philbrook; and daughter, Francie Jean Philbrook, of Manchester.

She is survived by her husband, Clayton Collins, of Warren; son David Philbrook and spouse, Robin, of Waldoboro; son, Steven Philbrook and wife, Amy, of Islesford; son-in-law, Paul Giguere, of Manchester. Seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren: grandson, Caleb Philbrook and wife, Brooke, of Saco, grandsons, Danny Giguere, of Farmingdale, and Gabriel Giguere, of Readfield, grandson, Abraham Philbrook and wife, Katherine, and great-granddaughter Penelope, of Bar Harbor, grandson, Peter Philbrook and wife, Sarah, and great-grandchildren, Hesper and Jarvis, grandsons, Isaac and Nathanael Philbrook, of Islesford.

A service of remembrance will be held at the Second Congregational Church of Warren on Saturday, July 15 at 1 p.m. In lieu of gifts or flowers donations are encouraged to the Hospice Center: Sussman House, Attn. Heidi McCaffery, 40 Anchor Dr., Rockport, ME 04856

Write on check in memo area: For Hospice Nursing Education.

Hall’s of Waldoboro has care of the arrangements. To extend online condolences, light a candle for Elizabeth, or to share a story or picture, please visit her Book of Memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

