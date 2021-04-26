Elizabeth L. Waters, 97, of West Alna Road, Wiscasset, died Saturday, April 17, 2021 at Winship Green in Bath.

She was born on Westport Island on Oct. 16, 1923, a daughter of Orin and Eva (Cromwell) Leavitt.

She was employed as a welder for Bath Iron Works during World War II, then at Raytheon in Massachusetts. She was also employed at North American Aviation in California as an inspector, retiring in 1984. She moved back to Westport Island after her retirement.

She enjoyed Western movies.

She is survived by many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by one brother, Philip Leavitt; and four sisters, Roberta Soule, Helene Preston, Leona Roderick, and Rena Frye.

A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, April 29 at Oak Grove Cemetery in Bath.

Memorial contributions may be made to Midcoast Humane, 190 Pleasant St., Brunswick, ME 04011.

Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High St., Bath. Condolences may be made online at daigelfuneralhome.com.

