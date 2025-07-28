Elizabeth “Libby” Haynes Mooney, 70, of Westport Island, passed away in her home on July 21, 2025.

Libby was born in Boston, Mass. on Sept. 21, 1954, the daughter of Charles A. Haynes Jr. and Avril M. (Stuart) Haynes.

Libby was a graduate of Girls Latin School in Boston, Mass. and Tufts University with a degree in structural engineering. She worked in the electric boat division for General Dynamics in Groton, Conn. and then for Neil and Gunter, Consulting Engineers in Scarborough. She was a teacher of mathematics at Freeport High School and then taught physics and mathematics at Lincoln Academy, where she was also the math team coach.

Her passions were her family, music, her faith at the First Congregational Church of Wiscasset, where she sang in the choir, and teaching and mentoring students where she taught. She enjoyed sports, hiking, and adventuring, was an avid reader, and enjoyed solving word and number problems. She also enjoyed sailing on the schooner Heritage and was a firefighter for the Westport Island Volunteer Fire Department. She also was deeply attached to her pets, both dogs and cats, throughout her life.

Libby is survived by her husband, Robert “Bob” Mooney; and her sister, Martha, and her family.

A celebration of life service will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, at the First Congregational Church of Wiscasset, at 28 High St. in Wiscasset. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Libby’s honor to the First Congregational Church of Wiscasset, organ fund, at P.O. Box 350, Wiscasset, ME 04578.

