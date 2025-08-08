Elizabeth “Liz” Holly York passed away peacefully on Aug. 3, 2025 surrounded by her loving family. Her courageous battle with cancer was a testament to her strength and bravery, leaving a lasting impact on everyone she met.

Born on Dec. 24, 1976 in Haverhill, Mass., Liz was a bright and joyful presence. After graduating from Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School in 1995, she pursued a career in cosmetology, sharing her passion for beauty and boosting the confidence of her clients.

In 1997, Liz moved to Maine, where she embraced motherhood. She was blessed with three wonderful sons: Anthony, Jacob, and Jeremy. Liz found her soulmate in Christopher York, and together they made their home in Winslow.

Liz was talented and passionate about many things. She loved playing the guitar, exploring nature, and attending concerts. Liz had a special affection for all animals. She adored her dogs, cats, and even her bearded dragons.

A woman of faith, Liz found comfort and community in her Christian beliefs, cherishing Sundays spent in church with her family by her side.

Liz’s greatest joy was her family. She is survived by her husband, Christopher York; her sons, Anthony Hammond, Jacob Hammond, and Jeremy Hammond-Lynch; her parents, Janet and Paul Hammond; sisters, April Burke and Stacy Spinney; as well as her cherished nieces, Julianne Burns and Samantha McAtee; nephews, Sean Burke and Jonathan Burke; and great nieces, Francesca and Payton. So important to her was the support of her extended family, aunts, uncles, cousins, and cherished friends. They brought her some of her greatest comfort. Liz’s love for her family was immense, and she treasured every moment with them.

Liz and the family wish to express appreciation to all who gave support to Liz during her cancer treatments. Their love and kindness will never be forgotten.

As we remember Liz, we celebrate her life filled with love, laughter, and courage. Her kindness and joy will live on in our hearts. Though she will be deeply missed, her spirit will continue to inspire us. May she rest in peace.

