It is with the heaviest hearts, that we announce the untimely passing of Elizabeth Michelle “Liz” Boynton. Born in Damariscotta on Dec. 15, 1981, she was the daughter of Dwayne L. Boynton and Patricia M. (Tootell) Boynton. She died unexpectedly on Nov. 2, 2023 in Cape Coral, Fla.

A hardworking, and hilariously vibrant soul, who departed this world way too soon, Liz brought joy to everyone she encountered, with her infectious and unwavering positivity, as well as her sharp wit.

She was educated at Bristol Consolidated School and Lincoln Academy. She was an adored manager of Shaw’s Wharf in New Harbor for 22 years, for one of her best friends, Lloyd Mendelson. She fell in love with Florida, and lived and worked there in the winters at Timbers Restaurant and the Lazy Flamingo, both on Sanibel Island. It was there she met the love of her life, Sergio Oropeza, of Cape Coral, Fla.

A dedicated, hardworking individual, Liz pursued her passions with determination and grace. She had a unique ability to infuse humor into every situation, turning ordinary moments into unforgettable memories.

She was the fun, sweet, loving aunt we all wish we had, to her nephew and niece, Brodie and Kathryn Boynton; “Auntie E!”

Though Liz may have left us too soon, her spirit will live on in the laughter she shared, the love she gave, and the impact she had on the lives of those fortunate enough to have interacted with her. Let us celebrate the extraordinary woman who graced our lives, and may her memory continue to bring comfort and joy to those who were touched by her one in a million presence.

Liz was predeceased by her father, Dwayne Boynton; an aunt, Kathleen Boynton, of Topsham; grandparents, Robert and Mary Ann Tootell, of Andover, Conn.; and Fred and Abby Boynton, of New Harbor.

She is survived by her mother, Patti Boynton, of Bristol; her brother, David Boynton; her nephew and niece, Brodie and Kathryn Boynton, of Sunapee, N.H.; an aunt and uncle, Robert and Debra Furman, of Waldoboro; cousins, Andrew and Brenda Furman, of Windham, and Matthew Furman, of Portland; an uncle, Fred Boynton, of Brunswick; cousins, Denise Boynton, of Brunswick, Jonathan and Laura Boynton, and Kaleigh and Allison, of Milton, Mass.

A time of visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m., on Friday, Nov. 17 at the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, in Damariscotta. A service will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Nov. 18, also at the funeral home. She will be laid to rest with her father, in the Harrington Cemetery, in Pemaquid.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

