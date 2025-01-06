Elizabeth M. Sproul passed away peacefully on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024, at the age of 97, in the home in which she was born on Feb. 18, 1927. She was the daughter of Edwin and Ruby (Walter) Miller, one of seven children. She developed a strong work ethic growing up on the family farm. She also learned to value education and did her best to pass that along to others.

She attended local schools and graduated from Waldoboro High School in 1945. She went on to study early childhood education at Lesley College in Cambridge, Mass. Her first teaching job was in Brookline, Mass.

She married Frederick Sproul, of South Bristol, on Dec. 27, 1951. Soon after, they spent time in San Antonio, Texas, where Fred was training with the U.S. Army in laboratory work during the Korean Conflict. After his training there, Fred was stationed in the Panama Canal Zone and Elizabeth taught English to Spanish speaking students.

They returned home to Maine in 1954 and both taught for a time at the Miller School in Waldoboro before accepting teaching positions in Alaska, where they stayed for about eight years. Fred went up first to find living quarters. Elizabeth soon followed with one-year old, Alice. They often told stories of their time there including having to order their “grub-steak” to last up to six months. They also experienced the massive 9.2 earthquake that struck on Good Friday in 1964 there. They returned to Waldoboro that same year. It was here they raised their five children.

Elizabeth began her long career of teaching first grade at the Friendship Street School in Waldoboro. She was a gifted and well-respected teacher, retiring in 1991.

She was a founding member of the Congregational Church in Waldoboro, where she took charge of bean suppers and provided many wreaths for their annual Christmas fair. As a trustee of the historical society, she welcomed visitors and occasionally acted the part of the schoolteacher in the Little Red Schoolhouse. Elizabeth was also a former member of the garden club and was a supporter of the Waldoboro Public Library.

She was devoted to her family, home, church, and community. She will be remembered for her enthusiasm, grit, and resourcefulness.

Elizabeth was predeceased by her husband, Frederick; her parents; and siblings, Gerald Miller, Eleanor Payne, Conrad Miller, Clarissa Achorn, and William Miller. She is survived by her sister, Adelaide Weymouth; children, Alice Leadbetter and husband, Charles, William Sproul and wife, Maureen, David Sproul, Kay Flanagan, and Michael Sproul. She is also survived by her three granddaughters, Kathryn Boehmer, Rebecca Gushue, and Elizabeth Flanagan. She also leaves three great-grandchildren, Evelyn and Way Boehmer, and Tino Gushue; as well as several nieces, nephews, and many, former students.

The family feels deeply grateful to her very special and dedicated caregivers, who made it possible for her to remain in her home.

A private family burial will be held in the spring.

If desired, donations could be made to the Waldoborough Historical Society or the children’s area at the Waldoboro Public Library in her memory.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Hall’s of Waldoboro. To share a condolence or story with the Sproul family, please visit Elizabeth’s book of memories at halllfuneralhomes.com.

