Elizabeth Menta Blaisdell Lane, 90 of New Harbor, died Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 18, 2022, peacefully at home. She was born on Jan. 26, 1931, in South Bristol, the daughter of the late Burton Byron and Laura B. (Kelsey) Blaisdell.

Elizabeth grew up in New Harbor with her parents and older sister Phoebe (Blaisdell) Farrin. She attended Bristol High School, and was active in many school and community activities. Elizabeth was the valedictorian of her graduating class of 1947 and attended Colby College. After college, Elizabeth began working with her parents in the family insurance company, Burton B. Blaisdell Insurance. Elizabeth managed the business from 1955 until the agency was sold in the early 1970s. She continued working in the insurance business into her 70s, was an enrolled agent, and worked as a local income tax preparer, as well as a notary public, occasionally performing wedding ceremonies.

In 1950, she married the love of her life, Lyndon Lane, from Pemaquid Beach. They moved into the house on the hill in New Harbor where they raised two sons, Albert and George. She loved taking weekend trips with Lyndon where they would drive to every corner of the state, attending local community dances and dinners, and meeting new people. She also loved animals, reading, walking, and spending time with family and friends. She was a kind and welcoming person to everyone she met.

Besides her parents, Elizabeth was predeceased by her sister, Phoebe; husband, Lyndon; uncle, Simon Albert Blaisdell; nephew, Michael Farrin; daughter-in-law, Annette Lane; and granddaughter, Myrtle “Meg” Lane.

Elizabeth is survived by her two sons, Albert Burton Lane, of Pemaquid, and George Everett Lane, of New Harbor; grandchildren, Alison Herrick and husband, Chris, William Lane and partner, Frances Arnold, Joseph Lane, Wade Lane, and Wyatt Lane; nieces, Jackie Farrin Bennett, Joyce Farrin, and Judy Farrin; step-granddaughter, Denise Cloutier; great-grandchildren, Evelyn and Everett (EJ) Herrick; and step-great-grandchildren, Brooke and Branden Sykes, and Desmond Little.

A graveside service will be held in the spring in the New Harbor Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

