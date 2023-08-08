Elizabeth R. Wylie, 85, of Boothbay, passed away peacefully on Aug. 8, 2023, with her loving family by her side. Elizabeth was born on June 13, 1938, to parents Leslie and Elizabeth (Day) Main. She grew up in Boothbay and attended local schools.

On June 17, 1972, Elizabeth married her husband, Donald W. Wylie, and they were together for 51 years.

She was a hard worker, owning her own hair salon, Salon-Retie, for 38 years. She also ran a stable for 15 years, raised her family, as well as cared for her mother who lived with her. Elizabeth loved her family, the color purple, Queen Elizabeth, and all of her animals.

Elizabeth is survived by her husband, Donald Wylie; her daughter, Jennifer Diana Wylie Littlefield; grandchildren, Ashley E. Littlefield, James L. Littlefield, Nickolas A. Littlefield, and Diana R. Pinette; great-grandchildren, Rosalie Marie Lucas and Wesley Knight Littlefield.

Elizabeth’s family will honor her life privately.

Hall’s of Boothbay has care of the arrangements. To share online condolences, visit Elizabeth’s book of memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

