Elizabeth T. (Fitzpatrick) Gerding, 87, of Biddeford and formerly Newcastle, died on June 16, 2025 after filling the world with love, laughter, and exuberance. Elizabeth “Betty” valued family above all, and was cherished by many friends, neighbors, and casual acquaintances alike.

Elizabeth was born in Bangor, to Joseph and Mary Elizabeth Fitzpatrick. The oldest of eight children, she graduated from John Bapst High School, class of 1955, and the Mercy Hospital School of Nursing in Portland. While in Portland she met and married her husband, James Gerding, who predeceased her in 1992. Together they had six children they raised in Framingham, Mass., James (Stella), Joanne Naso (Paul), Margaret Gerding, Mark (Janet), Daniel (deceased 2024), and Mary Beth Loges (Peter). Elizabeth had 12 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. She reveled in their accomplishments and each visit from an offspring would energize her for days.

Elizabeth was active in community endeavors including Girl Scouts, the Catholic Church, strawberry festivals, book clubs, and trivia contests. She was the life of the party! Elizabeth was an enthusiastic and avid contract bridge player and was ranked as a bronze life master. She loved to travel, especially when accompanied by family on her adventures.

Elizabeth is survived by her siblings, Sylvia Libby, Mary McGrath, Dorothy Tarzia, Ruth Rioux, Joseph Fitzpatrick, and Edward Fitzpatrick. She was predeceased by her sister, Catherine Pierce. Elizabeth leaves behind beloved brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family.

A wake will be held from 4-6 p.m. on Monday, June 23, 2025 at Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk, ME 04043. A funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 24 at St. Martha’s Catholic Church, 30 Portland Road, Kennebunk, ME 04043. A private family burial will be held at a later date in Edgell Grove Cemetery, in Framingham, Mass.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 350, Westbrook, ME 04092 or please to The Franciscan’s, c/o Peter Harding, 3 Knoll Lane, Rocky Hill, CT 06067.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Elizabeth’s book of memories page at bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements are in the care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk, ME 04043.

