A memorial service to remember Elizabeth Wilt, who went to be with the lord on Aug. 27, 2025, will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, at the Water of Life Lutheran Church in Newcastle. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the charity that makes you happiest to support and share a smile with those around you.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences and messages for her family may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

