Elizabeth Wilt, 77, passed peacefully from this life, and went home to be with the lord, on Aug. 27, 2025. She lived at Cove’s Edge where she was loved and supported for the past year and a half.

Elizabeth Ann Wilt was born to parents Mark and Vera (Rosie) Wilt in Mesa, Ariz. on Oct. 12, 1947. Her father was in the Air Force, so she began moving from place to place very early, and as an “Air Force Brat” developed a love for travel that continued throughout her life.

Her early years saw her in Germany, Pennsylvania, and Michigan before three wonderful years in Colorado introduced her to playing the piano, ballet dancing, and horseback riding. The Air Force brought her family back to Colorado for her last years of high school, and she stayed for college.

Not far into her college years, a new ski area, Vail, opened in the Colorado mountains, and Elizabeth “took a semester off” to try life skiing during the day and waitressing in the evening. Life was a lot of fun, and seven years later, she returned to finish her college degree. After that she worked for the Vail Association, and later managed the Vail Professional Building, where she was known for her ability to get people to work together.

During her 25 Vail years, Elizabeth was actively involved in the performing arts, acting, dancing, and singing with the community theater and several local choral groups. Vail friends remember her as a great harmonizer, singing alto, baritone, and even bass in the Sweet Adelines. She found time to ride her quarter horse, Swifty, and continued to ski the Vail slopes all winter long. She volunteered in several capacities for the annual World Alpine Ski Championships held in Vail, and as a driver for the celebrity golf tournament organized by Gerald Ford to benefit the Betty Ford Rehab Center.

Elizabeth traveled extensively as an adult. An accident abruptly ended a two-month tour of Africa, and sent her home for a long recuperation, but she went back years later to climb Mt. Kilimanjaro, and continued traveling whenever she could find the time. She hiked the Milford Trek in New Zealand, and visited Australia, Egypt, Italy, Mexico, and many other sites that captured her imagination.

In 2006 she moved to Newcastle to be close to her parents and sister and her family. While here, she worked for Renys for eight years and enjoyed singing with the Hospice Choir. She lived at Schooner Cove before deteriorating health necessitated a move to Cove’s Edge. She was well known for her indomitable optimism, understanding and open heart, beautiful smile, and ability to spread joy to others around her.

She is survived by her sister, Susan Glueck and husband, Peter J. Glueck, of Newcastle; nephew, Peter W. Glueck, of Newcastle; niece, Sarah Glueck and grand-niece, Claire Carlisle, of Bangor; and several close friends from her Vail years.

A service will be held at the Water of Life Lutheran Church in Newcastle at a time to be announced. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the charity that makes you happiest to support, and share a smile with those around you.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences and messages for her family may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

