Ellen B. Keast, of South Portland, died on Monday, May 30, 2022.

Born to Keith and Arlene Burns in Damariscotta on Dec. 5, 1942, Ellen grew up in Nobleboro and graduated from Lincoln Academy and the University of Maine.

She worked many years as a medical technologist for Dr. George Geyerhahn and Dr. Cathel McLeod. Ellen loved spending time with her family, sailing, camping and going to the movies with her grandchildren.

She especially loved Southwest Harbor, Damariscotta, and Baxter State Park.

Ellen is predeceased by her first husband, William Keast; and second husband, Richard Wheeler. She is survived by brother, Keith and his wife, Darlene Burns Jr., of Sanford; sister, Pamela and her husband, Ron Hardy, of Damariscotta; son, Mark and his wife, Nancy Keast; daughter, Heather Keast; stepchildren, Linda Roberts, Barbara Casparins, and Donald Wheeler; and grandchildren, Jessica, Megan, and Matthew; whom she all loved very much.

Her burial will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, June 13 at Howard Cemetery in Winslow.

