Ellen Elisabeth (Borg) Kinzer passed away early in the morning on May 14 following a short illness. Ellen was born in Washington, D.C. on Aug. 8, 1948 to Walter Theodore Borg and Evelyn Alice (Nelson) Borg. The youngest of three children and the only girl, Ellen was a caretaker from an early age. She loved animals and gardening. Ellen enjoyed spending summers in Colorado with her mother’s family.

Raised in Oxon Hill, Md., Ellen attended Doane College in Crete, Neb. where she studied elementary education. After graduating, Ellen returned to the family home in Oxon Hill, Md. She worked as an elementary school teacher in Prince George’s County, an emergency room registration clerk, and she eventually found a career at the Army Research Institute where she worked for nearly 30 years. As a researcher at ARI, Ellen was known for her organization and efficiency. She developed several new systems in her years, and managed the publication of technical documents for the institute. In 2012, Ellen was recognized with a commendation from the Department of the Army for her extraordinary service.

Ellen was beloved by her friends and family, who described her as kind and generous. She had a lively wit, an amazing memory, and a willingness to share her opinion. Ellen did not suffer fools and had no tolerance for people who were cruel to animals.

Ellen cared for her parents, Walter and Evelyn until their deaths in 1988 and 1993, respectively. In 2005 she married her longtime companion, Karlton Kinzer. Together Karlton and Ellen enjoyed traveling, driving Corvettes, and caring for an endless stream of animals.

In 2021, Ellen and Karlton moved to Newcastle to be closer to Ellen’s niece and cousin. They enjoyed sitting on their front porch and talking with neighbors, eating at Reunion Station, and following the activities of their grandnieces, Helen and Fiona.

Ellen was predeceased by her parents, Walter and Evelyn; and brothers, Arthur and Erik.

She is survived by her husband, Karlton Kinzer; niece, Martha (Borg) Morris and her husband, Mike, of Indiana; niece, Margaret Borg, of Indiana; and niece, Kelley Borg Duffy and husband, Eric, of Bremen; as well as six grandnieces and nephews. She also leaves behind cousins, John Nelson, of California, Maryanne Nelson, of Maine, and Jay Nelson, of Alaska.

The family will hold a memorial service for family and friends at 10 a.m. on June 3 at the Hay Property in Bremen. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations are made in Ellen’s name to your local Humane Society or animal shelter.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home at 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences and messages for her family may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

