Ellen Gordon passed away peacefully at Cove’s Edge on March 29, 2024, surrounded by her family. Ellen was born in Washington, D.C. She attended the National Cathedral School and went on to Mount Holyoke College and George Washington University.

Ellen developed an early love for Maine while spending summers at the family cabin in Chamberlain, a love that she shared with her beloved husband of more than 60 years. After several years in Europe, they moved to Maine and raised a family in the Lincoln County area.

More than anything, Ellen loved being a wife and a mother. Second to that was her love for her garden. Her large garden – which mysteriously always seemed to be getting larger – of 70-plus English roses amid a profuse variety of perennials and annuals was as astonishing as it was beautiful.

Ellen also loved music, and was an accomplished pianist. She took up the violin as an adult and enjoyed playing in the local orchestras. Her favorite orchestra was the Seacoast Orchestra – of which she was a board member.

Ellen loved animals and supported many environmental and wildlife causes. She especially loved the many cats and dogs that she had over the years. She was a lovely person and will be remembered for her gentle sweet nature and her love of life. She will be missed more than can be expressed.

She will be laid to rest privately in the Bethlehem Cemetery in Damariscotta.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

