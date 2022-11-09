Boothbay

Ellen Hutcheson has taken flight!

Ellen Hutcheson, 79 years young and a longtime resident of Boothbay, moved on peacefully and joyfully to her next life after life on Nov. 7, 2022.

Her life’s work, which she developed and called The Emotional Cleansing Process, was her life’s passion and purpose. It involved body-centered emotional release work and was deeply resolving to many experiencing trauma.

She believed that love is the single most important concept, feeling, and action that as humans we need to learn in life. To be the love whole we are and to bring that love to others in the best way we know how fulfills our purpose. Sometimes a smile is enough.

Ellen had and still has (love never dies) a loving connection with family, friends, dogs, her beloved river, gardens, bees, surrounding land and woodlands, the larger natural world, and all life.

Ellen is survived by her sister, Tina Olson; her brother-in-law, Lloyd Olson, of Boothbay; and numerous wonderful cousins scattered about the country.

She hopes she leaves behind a legacy of love.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 27, 2023.

If you wish to remember Ellen, please make a donation to your charity of choice, or gift another a hug and a smile.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

