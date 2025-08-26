Ellen Nancy Teele Wiggins, 82, of Jefferson, passed away on the evening of Sunday, Aug. 24, 2025 at MaineHealth Lincoln Hospital in Damariscotta with family at her side. Born on Feb. 24, 1943 in Bremen, she was the daughter of Rufus and Barbara (Standish) Teele.

Ellen will be remembered as a hard worker. Over the years she worked at Stash Foods in Bremen, Master’s Machine in Round Pond, Holiday Inn in Portland, the sardine factory in Rockland, and most recently at McDonald’s in Damariscotta, where she met her husband, Frank.

She was an avid cook, noted for her big, soft molasses cookies, pies, and cakes.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her twin sister, Elaine A. Simmons.

She is survived by her husband of 18 years, Frank A. Wiggins, of Jefferson; her children, Michael Prior, of Pemaquid, and his friend, Rachel, John Rexford Prior Jr., of Nobleboro, and his friend, Erica, and Sharon Bickmore, of Springvale, and her friend, Greg. Ellen has four grandchildren, two of which she raised; Mike and his wife, Shanna, of Kentucky, Kyle Prior, of Lewiston, and David and Jacob Prior; four great-grandchildren; siblings, Kenneth Teele and his wife, Helen, of Madrid, Maine, David Teele and his wife, Joan, of Bremen, Rita Simmons, of St. George, Rufus Teele Jr. and his wife, Kathy, of Bremen, and Thomas Teele and his wife, Debra, of Bremen; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Ellen had many friends, and had a special way about her. She was a very caring person with a warm heart who would help anyone.

A private graveside service will be held at the Evergreen Cemetery in Bremen. Should friends so desire, donations may be made in Ellen’s memory to the Bremen Fire Department, P.O. Box 165, Bremen, ME 04551.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences and messages for her family may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

