Eloise Alberta (Schad) Baker, age 94, passed away peacefully at her home on March 4, 2021, in Bolton, Mass. after a brief illness. Eloise was in the company of her loving family during her last days at home.

She was born on Oct. 19, 1926 in Utica, N.Y. to Wesley and Alberta Dimbleby. The beloved wife of her predeceased husband, Jimmy Baker, and her predeceased first husband, George Schad, Eloise is survived by her five children, George “Chip” Schad III and his wife Maryann of Andover, Doug Schad of Harvard, Steve Schad and his wife Kathy of Harvard, Peter Schad and his wife Valerie of Maynard, and Bonnie Eloise Schad Renwick of Stow; along with her 10 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

Eloise had an amazing life of 94 years. Along with raising her family she was a very successful businesswoman. She owned and operated a real estate company, she was an antique dealer amassing a fine collection of early American antiques. Eloise had a beautiful fashion sense and was a part-time model. She was president and owner of Baker-Whitney Oil Co. in Acton, Mass. Eloise was competitive, driven, and fiercely independent, driving to work every day right up until her illness. She traveled the world but her favorite place was her second home on the Sheepscot River on Westport Island, where her family would gather on so many occasions. Eloise will be greatly missed by her family and all who knew and admired her. We are comforted by our faith, which she taught us well, knowing we will all be together again one day. As Jesus said, “In my Father’s house are many mansions, I go to prepare a place for you.”

Services for Eloise are private. Donations may be made in her memory to St. Jude’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Visit the memorial page at actonfuneralhome.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

