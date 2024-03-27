Elsa H. Seeger passed away March 14, 2024 with family by her side. She was born in Portland on Dec. 21, 1931.

Elsa graduated from Waldoboro High School in 1950. She married Robert W. Seeger in August of 1953. She was employed by Sylvania, in Waldoboro. She resided in Friendship, where she owned and operated the Forest Lake Gift Shop & Snack Bar.

Elsa moved to Jefferson in 1972. She retired from Digital Equipment, in Augusta, and various home health care facilities. She was a life member of the Washington Fire Department, a 52-year member of Willow Grange and Eastern Star.

Predeceased by her husband of 64 years, Seeger’s surviving family includes daughters, Bonnie Dilts, of Washington, and Nancy Raines of Jefferson; grandchildren, Harrison Linscott, of Union, Gregory Winchenbach, of Jefferson, and Heather McLain, of Bristol; and seven great-grandchildren.

There will be a small memorial gathering at Willow Grange at a later date.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

