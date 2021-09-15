Elsie Jennette Fossett Herald, 91, of Damariscotta, passed away on the afternoon of Sept. 13, 2021 at Riverside, Chase Point in Damariscotta.

Elsie was born on May 23, 1930, in Bristol, a daughter of the late Loring H. and Louise (Robbins) Fossett. She grew up in Bristol and was a graduate of Bristol High School.

Elsie was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She worked in the kitchen at Miles Memorial Hospital until her retirement after 27 years. She lived a great life. She loved her birds, solving word searches, collecting “Wizard of Oz memorabilia,” watching “Wheel of Fortune,” “Price is Right” and Elvis Presley’s movies. But most of all she loved her family.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Carl who died in 2005; an infant son, Paul; and her brother, Walter.

Elsie is survived by her children, Paul Herald of Wiscasset, Timmy Herald of Bath, Craig Herald and his wife Regina of Nobleboro, Victor Herald of Augusta, Peggy Boulais and her husband Ted of Massachusetts, James Herald of Damariscotta, Chris Herald and his partner Anne Fossett of Damariscotta, and Trina Brown and her husband Glen of Waldoboro; 10 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for a funeral to celebrate her life at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept.17, 2021, at the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St. in Damariscotta. The Rev. Richard Newell will officiate. Interment will follow at 11:45 a.m. in the Bethlehem Cemetery in Damariscotta.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

