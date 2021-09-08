In loving memory of Elsie R. Loud Benner, 89, who passed away Aug. 31, 2021 in Belfast, with her family by her side.

Elsie was born in New Harbor on Oct. 22, 1931 to the late Estella “Sylvia” Loud Collamore and Herbert Loud. She was married to the late Richard N. Benner on June 14, 1952 and had six children: Sandra “Sandy,” Elaine “Sister,” Molly, Alice, Sarah, and Herbert “Herb.” Elsie worked as a pastry cook at Moody’s Diner for many years, while raising her children by herself after the death of her husband in 1973. Elsie loved her children and was dedicated to their upbringing in a safe and healthy home.

Elsie is predeceased by her parents; husband; daughter, Sandra “Sandy” Benner Winchenbach; granddaughter, Tanya Winchenbach Seidel; sister, Chalmer Loud Lewis; and brother, Herbert Wilbur Loud.

She is survived by her children: daughters, Elaine “Sister” Benner Hyler, of Delaware, Molly Benner, of Augusta, Alice Benner Sullivan and her husband, Danny, of Cooper, Sarah Benner Moran, of Waldoboro, and son, Herbert R. Benner and Tammy, of Belfast. Elsie is also survived by nine grandchildren, Jason Winchenbach, of Pennsylvania, William Hyler, of Arizona, Samantha Hyler, of Sweden, Sulo “Skip” Pietila III, of Nobleboro, Olivia Pietila, of Nobleboro, Laura Thompson, of Jefferson, Stephanie Balboni, of Massachusetts, Ricky Benner, of Washington state, and Damien Benner, of Belfast. Elsie is also survived by 12 great-grandchildren. Elsie has countless nieces and nephews.

Per request of Elsie there will be no funeral services. A private graveside committal service will be held at Sweetland Cemetery with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hall Funeral Home, 949 Main St., Waldoboro. Condolences may be shared with the family at hallfuneralhomes.com.

