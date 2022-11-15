Advanced Search
Elzada Lemar Dec. 3, 1935 - Nov. 12, 2022

at

Elzada Lemar, 86, of Blinn Hill, Dresden, died on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022 at the Hospice House, Auburn.

She was born on Dec. 3, 1935 in Rockland the daughter of William and Anna Thorndike.

Elzada worked in the Dresden Elementary School cafeteria for many years. She also worked at the Rock Tide and Tug Boat Inn, Boothbay Harbor.

She enjoyed crossword puzzles and playing games on her computer.

Elzada was predeceased by her parents; sons, Robert and Greg Lemar; sisters, Malvena Boyce, and Mary Chin; and a brother, Sylvester Thorndike. She is survived by her sons, George and Kevin Lemar; brother, William Thorndike; sister, Arlene Ally; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will take place at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23 at Pine Grove Cemetery, Blinn Hill Road, Dresden.

Arrangements are under the care of Kincer Funeral Home, 130 Pleasant St., Richmond.

