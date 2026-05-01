Emerentienne “Emma” Stephenson-Smith, born Feb. 17, 1935 in Hythe, UK, passed away peacefully on the morning of April 29, 2026, leaving behind a legacy of love, strength, and devotion to her family.

She was well known locally for her superior baking skills with savories and sweets at her small business, Elfin Hill Bakery, in Damariscotta. Her triple-chocolate cheesecake won awards. Her English fruitcake, a dessert typically considered unpalatable, she truly made delicious. She was also a devoted caregiver, spending many years working for Mobius, also in Damariscotta, the lovely Midcoast town that captured her heart in the early ‘80s and drew her to a happier life.

Emma was a devoted member of St. Patrick’s Church in Newcastle, where her faith and community were an important part of her daily life, and where she was a member of the Shamrocks and served as a Eucharistic minister.

Emma was predeceased by her beloved husband, Donald Smith; her mother, Maria (Rossi) Ward; her father, Michael Ward; and her brother, Michael Anthony Ward.

Emma is lovingly remembered by her four children: Jeremy (Margaret Karagas) Stephenson, Mark (Kathleen) Stephenson, Collette (Jason) Salemme, Toby (Andrea) Stephenson, and Stepson Greg (Tove) Smith.

She was a proud and devoted grandmother to Emily Clifford, Caroline (Steve) Norton, Bill (Katie) Clifford, Rita Stephenson, Mary (Kevin) Clifford, Conor Stephenson, Eric (Emily) Vilsmark, Jacob Stephenson, Marc Smith, Liam Stephenson, Brynn Stephenson, and Cait Salemme.

Her legacy continues through her four great-grandchildren: Christopher Mas, Charlie Norton, Wes Norton, and Jack Adamovich. She is also survived by her dear sister, Leonora Frolich; her brother, Robert Ward; and cousin, Frances Farmer; as well as countless other nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She will be remembered for her enduring love for her family, her resilience, and the warmth she brought into the lives of all who knew her. Her presence will be deeply missed, but her memory will live on in the hearts of her loved ones.

A funeral mass for Emma will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 4, 2026 at St. Patrick’s Church in Newcastle. Burial services will be private.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences and messages for her family may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

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