Emily Ella Jones, 92, of Whitefield, passed away at her home on Saturday, April 24, 2021.

She was born in China, Maine on March 28, 1929, the daughter of George and Georgia (McLellan) Russell.

Emily grew up in Whitefield. Most important to her was her family. She worked at the food pantry of Whitefield and there she made many great friends.

She was predeceased by her parents; two husbands, Keith Brown and George Jones Sr.; and two brothers, Edwin and Steven.

Emily is survived by her sister, Ann Brann of Gardiner; son, Lloyd Brown of Whitefield; two daughters, Georgia Peaslee and fiance Paul of Whitefield, and Anne Fisher of Vassalboro; grandchildren, Angela Grant and husband Ronnie, Michelle Bossie and husband Ken, Ruth Watson, Donald Peaslee and fiancee April, Shannon Fisher, David Fisher Jr., Jessica Farley and husband Dana, Justin Brown, Ryan Allen, Amy Gower, and Paul and Storm Peaslee; by all her most loved great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. They all call her by G – Granny.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, May 15 at 4 p.m. at the Whitefield Cemetery, Route 218, Whitefield.

Arrangements are entrusted with Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Ave., Gardiner. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website, familyfirstfuneralhomes.com.

