Eric Kendall Lee, 55, passed away on Dec. 5, 2023, at home in Waldoboro.

He is survived by his daughter, Daisy Lee; his brothers, Craig and Kevin Lee; his niece and nephew, Stephanie and Adam Lee; great-niece, Sienna; great-nephew, Arthur; a large family of cousins, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles; and more friends than is possible to count. Eric’s parents, Frank and Sylvia Lee, were longtime residents of Waldoboro.

For the past 10 years, Eric was with Midcoast Recreation Center as one of their tennis pros and instructors. He also served as the tennis coach for Medomak Valley High School as well as Camden Hills Regional High School.

Eric was a professional photographer. While instructing at The Maine Photographic Institute in Rockport he met his wife, Alix. They moved to Los Angeles where he spent 10 years as a Still Photographer for many major motion pictures such as “Little Miss Sunshine,” 2006, “The Spit Fire Grill,” 1996, and “The Deep End of the Ocean,” 1999.

His deep love of Maine brought him home, where he continued as a fine art-photographer and, to round out his extraordinary skill set; he was a much sought-after mixologist at some of the area’s finest watering holes.

Born in Portland, Eric spent his childhood years in Nigeria, Africa where his parents taught and helped found a vocational school. He graduated from Brunswick High School and attended Maine Central Institute (MCI) in 1986.

A memorial service will be held for Eric on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023, at 2 p.m. at Hall’s Funeral Home, 949 Main St., in Waldoboro.

Donations can be made in his name to: Midcoast Recreational Center, 535 West St., Rockport, ME 04856, 207 236-9400; Good Things/Medomak Exchange, 14 Washington Road, Waldoboro, ME 04572, 207 790-8126.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hall’s of Waldoboro. To offer online condolences, or share a story or photo, visit Eric’s book of memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

