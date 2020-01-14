Eric Manning, 46, passed away unexpectedly in the early morning hours of Jan. 12, 2020 at his home in Bristol. Born on July 22, 1973 in Torrington, Conn., he was the son of Lamont and Virginia (Emond) Manning.

Eric grew up attending school in and Litchfield and Torrington and graduated from Oliver Wolcott Technical High School in Torrington. After graduating from high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served honorably from 1992-1996. During his time in the Navy, he served aboard the USS Ticonderoga during the Gulf War.

Upon his honorable discharge, he split time between Maine where he worked at Master’s Machine and Connecticut. In 1999 he moved to Maine permanently and married Karie Thompson where they raised their two children.

Eric worked at Master’s Machine for several years before going into construction which he did for many years. Most recently he had been working at Lee Nielsen Toolworks in Warren. He enjoyed video games, fishing, hunting and spending special time with his family. He loved being outdoors and was the “grillmaster” of his family.

He was predeceased by his father, Lamont Manning.

Eric is survived by his mother, Virginia “Ginny” Manning of Bristol; his wife, Karie Manning of Bristol; daughter, Elizabeth Marie Manning of Torrington, Conn.; son, Marc Anthony Roland Manning of Bristol; two brothers, Lukin Manetti and Jeremiah Manning, both of Bristol; his in-laws, Diane and Edward Crocco of Connecticut; as well as many, many friends, including his best friend, Rick Cash.

A gathering of family and friends will be held from 9-11 a.m., on Saturday, Jan. 18 at the Lincoln County Assembly of God, 672 Main St., Damariscotta.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either the American Heart Association, 51 US Route 1, Suite M, Scarborough, ME 04074; or the American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Dr., Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting StrongHancock.com.

