Eric Michael Nager, age 67, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Nov. 13, 2024. He was a loving husband, father, and friend, known for his strong will and resilience in the face of chronic pain.

Born in Detroit Mich. on March 5, 1957, Eric was the son of Urs and Wanda Nager. Over the years, he had multiple careers as a mechanic and computer repair technician, teaching himself new skills to always provide for his family. No matter the challenge, Eric’s determination and resourcefulness were unmatched. His ability to survive and thrive despite chronic pain was a testament to his incredible strength and character. We are very thankful to all the doctors, surgeons, and nurses that helped with Eric’s care over the years, especially Dr. Clark.

Eric is survived by his devoted wife, Annette; and their children, Sabrina and husband, Addam LeClair, Troy and wife, Jacqueline, and Seth and wife, April. Grandchildren, Arianna, Deacon, Brysen, Declan, and one on the way. His brother, Urs and Kathy Nager; and sister, Tanja. He will be remembered for his kindness, witty sense of humor, and his unwavering commitment to his family.

At this time, no funeral services are planned, but the family invites all who knew Eric to remember him with a smile and share your past memories with the family or on ripostafh.com.

Eric will be greatly missed by his family, friends, and all who had the privilege of knowing him. May he rest in peace.

