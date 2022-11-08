Eric Richard Bowley, 58, of Warren, passed peacefully on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at the Susman House in Rockport.

He was born in Brunswick, the son of Tharon Bowley Jr., and Mary Ellen (Sproul) Ricker.

He graduated from Brunswick High School and had many friends and family in the area.

Eric is survived by his parents, Mary Ellen Ricker, of Damariscotta; Tharon Bowley Jr., of Bowdoinham; sister, Tina; brothers, Donald and Edmund; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Eric’s visiting hours will be held from 2-4 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at Stetson’s Funeral Home, 12 Federal St., Brunswick, where a funeral will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 11 followed by a celebration of life at the United Baptist Church, 1 Elm St., Topsham where light refreshments will be served. Burial will be in the family lot at the Evergreen Cemetery, Milo.

Arrangements are entrusted with Stetson’s Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 12 Federal St., Brunswick. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Stetson’s Funeral Home website, stetsonsfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, please donate in Eric’s name to Spindleworks, 7 Lincoln St., Brunswick, ME 04011.

