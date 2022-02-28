Erin M. Hallinan, 56, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022 at the Sussman House in Rockport. Erin was born on Nov. 6, 1965 in Boothbay Harbor, the son of Dennis and Mary (Delano) Hallinan. Erin grew up in Boothbay Harbor and attended local schools and was a graduate of Boothbay Region High School class of 1984.

After he finished school Erin began working on the water lobster fishing for himself and also sternman position on various boats in the area. Erin loved spending time on the water and even worked a season on the Factory Trawler Brown’s Point out of Dutch Harbor, Alaska.

After fishing he began working on cars and boats for people in the area. He was always comfortable with a wrench in his hand. Erin was a free spirit and could make friends with anyone a trait he put to good use during his time driving taxi for BoBo’s in Boothbay Harbor. He enjoyed making connections with his passengers and the loved the conversations he would have.

Erin loved animals and was especially fond of cats. It was like he could step out his door and with one call all of the cats in town would come. He also enjoyed watching westerns and was a fan of Louie Lamore even writing him about his facts that were wrong and was very pleased when Mr. Lamore responded.

Erin was predeceased by his mother, Mary Hallinan.

Survivors include his father, Dennis Hallinan, of Boothbay Harbor; brothers, Richard Hallinan and his wife, Lisa, of Boothbay Harbor and Joel Hallinan, of Boothbay Harbor; sister, Jennifer Marceline and her husband, Charlie, of South Yarmouth, Mass.; as well as one niece and four nephews.

A gathering of family and friends will be held on Monday, March 7 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Hall Funeral Home of Boothbay, 975 Wiscasset Road, Boothbay. A private family burial will take place in the spring.

Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made in Erin’s memory to Midcoast Humane, 190 Pleasant St., Brunswick, ME 04011.

You are invited to share your condolences and memories with the family by visiting their book of memories page at hallfuneralhomes.com.

Hall Funeral Home of Boothbay has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

