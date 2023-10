Ernest “Ernie” E. Black II, 71, died Oct. 28 in Marlborough, Mass. Ernie was born Dec. 13, 1951, to Edwin Black and Edna Jacobsen Black. Ernie is survived by his wife, Mary Black; and by his loving family.

A gathering to share memories of Ernie will be held on Nov. 8 from noon to 2 p.m. with a time of remembrance at 1 p.m. at the Hall Funeral Home, 949 Main St., in Waldoboro.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, in Waldoboro.

