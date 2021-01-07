Ernest F. Bowman passed away Jan. 6, 2021 peacefully in his home with his family by his side. Ernest was born Feb. 14, 1952 in Rockland.

Ernie was a selfless man in every sense of the word. He spent his whole life ensuring his family had a better life than he had before meeting his wife. He married his childhood sweetheart at 17, they raised a beautiful family and found great pride in their children and grandchildren. Ernie worked for more than 50 years in retail management. He loved to travel, keep his yard pristine and above all else he loved spending time with his family.

He is predeceased by his beloved mother, Barbara Perry Bowman; his brother, Arthur (Squeak) Bowman; his sister-in-law, Loretta (Bunny) Bowman; and his lifelong friend and brother-in-law, Robert (Jake) Jacobs.

Ernie is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Jamie Bowman; daughter, Michelle (Shelley) Dickinson and her husband Dale of Bath; son, Shane Bowman and his wife Tammy of Bardstown, Ky. and son, Tony Bowman and his wife Karen of Waldoboro; grandchildren, Nichole, Ashley, Madeline, Alex, Rachel, Zach and Lex; and great-granddaughter, Olivia.

In lieu of flowers, if you would like to make a memorial donation in Ernie’s name, please send to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

Due to COVID-19 no services will be held. Special thank you to Dr. Robert Merrill, Maine Home Healthcare, and the local hospice doctors, nurses and CNAs.

To share your thoughts and condolences with the family, please visit desmondfuneralhomes.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

