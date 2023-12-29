Ernest Gallerani III, 70, of Wiscasset, formerly of Boston, Lynn, and Milford, Mass., passed away Wednesday, Dec. 13 after a period of declining health.

Born in Milford, Mass., he was the son of Bernice (Van Alstine) Gallerani and the late Ernest Gallerani Jr.

Ernie was a 1971 graduate of Milford High School and also graduated from Stonehill College.

He is survived by his brother, Richard and his wife, Victoria; his sisters, Jean Hill and Donna and her husband, Patrick McFearin.

He is also survived by his partner of 44 years, Bob Bond.

Ernie was widely known and quite active in the Wiscasset community.

He served as CFO at 40 Federal Studio, a graphic design and photography business located in Wiscasset.

Europe and especially Greece were frequent travel destinations.

Ernie was well-loved by his large circle of friends and family and a very special uncle to his many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services and burial will be private.

