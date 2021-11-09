Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Ernest L. Farris Aug. 9, 1935 - Nov. 8, 2021

at

Ernest L. Farris, 86, of Damariscotta, died Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, at Cove’s Edge Nursing Facility in Damariscotta.

He was born in Albion on Aug. 9, 1935, the son of John and Edith (Stonge) Farris.

Ernest worked on a dairy farm his whole life in Albion. He enjoyed all of the activities and social events at Cove’s Edge.

He is predeceased by his parents; wife, Minnie (Tibbetts) Farris; brothers- in-law and sisters-in-law, Charles Feyler, Jr., Dora Bowden and husband, George, Charles Tibbetts and wife, Eleanor.

Ernest is survived by three sisters-in-law, Jennie Feyler, of Whitefield, Gladys Glidden and husband, Leo, of Coopers Mills, and Hazel Kleinschmidt, of Camden; and nieces and nephews.

A graveside service was held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at the Whitefield Cemetery, in Whitefield.

Arrangements are entrusted with Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Ave., Gardiner. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website familyfirstfuneralhomes.com.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to Cove’s Edge c/o Activities Program, 26 Schooner St., Damariscotta, ME 04543.

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^