Ernest L. Farris, 86, of Damariscotta, died Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, at Cove’s Edge Nursing Facility in Damariscotta.

He was born in Albion on Aug. 9, 1935, the son of John and Edith (Stonge) Farris.

Ernest worked on a dairy farm his whole life in Albion. He enjoyed all of the activities and social events at Cove’s Edge.

He is predeceased by his parents; wife, Minnie (Tibbetts) Farris; brothers- in-law and sisters-in-law, Charles Feyler, Jr., Dora Bowden and husband, George, Charles Tibbetts and wife, Eleanor.

Ernest is survived by three sisters-in-law, Jennie Feyler, of Whitefield, Gladys Glidden and husband, Leo, of Coopers Mills, and Hazel Kleinschmidt, of Camden; and nieces and nephews.

A graveside service was held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at the Whitefield Cemetery, in Whitefield.

Arrangements are entrusted with Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Ave., Gardiner. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website familyfirstfuneralhomes.com.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to Cove’s Edge c/o Activities Program, 26 Schooner St., Damariscotta, ME 04543.

