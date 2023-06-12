A memorial service for Ernest “Tommy” Thompson, who passed away at his home on Christmas morning, will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 24, 2023 at the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home in Damariscotta. He will be laid to rest following the service at the Chamberlain Cemetery in Round Pond.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home at 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

