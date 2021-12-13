Ernest W. Gammon, Jr. passed away peacefully at Woodlands Senior Living of Hallowell on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021.

Ernest was born on March 24, 1930, in Gardiner, the son of Ernest W. Gammon, Sr. and Leona E. (Dunton) Gammon.

He was educated at Randolph and Gardiner schools, graduating from Gardiner Area High School in 1948.

He graduated from Maine Vocational Technical Institute in Augusta in 1951.

After working for a short time at Sears, Roebuck Co. and radio station WRDO in Augusta, he was employed in the Communications Division of the Maine State Police in Augusta for 29 years as dispatcher and supervisor.

He was a member of the Maine State Employees Association and a member of the Randolph United Methodist Church and was a Eucharistic Minister.

Since 1941, he spent part of his summers at a family cottage in Pemaquid.

He is survived by several cousins, including Jean (White) Lunt of Florida, Cindy (White) Donnell of Gardiner, Maxine (Gammon) Hall of Arizona, and Marie Gammon of Gardiner.

He also is survived by many friends, including members of Randolph and East Pittston United Methodist Churches.

The service, burial, and celebration of life are being planned for early spring. His final resting place will be with his family at the Libby Hill Cemetery in Gardiner.

Arrangements are entrusted with Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Ave., Gardiner. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website familyfirstfuneralhomes.com.

