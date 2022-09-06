Ernestine B. Lincoln, 88, of Whitefield, passed away on the evening of Sept. 3, 2022 at the Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick after a period of declining health. Born on May 31, 1934 in Newburyport, Mass., she was the daughter of Linwood and Rosetta (Kennerson) Bailey.

Ernestine spent her early years in New Hampshire before moving with her family to Alna. She grew up there and attended schools in Alna and Whitefield, before graduating from Bridge Academy in Dresden.

She held many jobs throughout the years; whether it was working in shoe or clothing factories, or cleaning homes, she always kept busy. On the side, she also sold jewelry, crafts and Tupperware.

Ernestine enjoyed playing cards (especially Hand and Foot), knitting, and crocheting. Whenever a new child or grandchild was born they received a hand knit-sweater, and when they graduated high school they all received an afghan as well. She enjoyed going to Florida for 13 winters and loved family gatherings.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Roy Jr.; a son, Dale; and several brothers and sisters.

She is survived by her five sons, Leroy, Robert and wife, Lynn, Carroll and partner, Nancy, Charles and wife, Robin, and Danny and partner, Penny; two sisters, Virginia Wright, and Rosetta Burns; sister-in-law, Mary Lou Bailey; brother-in-law, Schuyler Fairfield; as well as many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

A time of visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 8 at the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home in Damariscotta. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9 at the Highland Cemetery in Jefferson.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

