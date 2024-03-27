Esther Anne Whitmore, beloved mother, wife, and friend, passed away peacefully on March 20, 2024, at the age of 88. She was born on July 15, 1935, in Topsham, to Chester Staples and Susie Johnson, and most recently resided in Durham.

Esther’s professional journey led her to work in the shoe shop alongside her first husband, David Galarneau. However, her proudest accomplishment and greatest joy came from being a loving mother to her children, David, Daniel, and Ronald.

Esther found love again when she married Robert Whitmore on April 18, 2009. Together, they created a beautiful and caring home. Esther is survived by her second husband, Robert; her son, Ronald; and her brother, Wally Staples and his wife, Sharon.

Known for her kind-hearted and caring nature, Esther impacted the lives of those around her by always lending a helping hand. She had a beautiful soul, which was reflected in her love for planting in her flowerbeds and caring for her dogs, Sammy, Timmy, Keith, and Luke.

Esther and Robert’s spiritual journey led them to the Wiscasset Nazarene Church, where they found solace and community.

Esther Anne Whitmore will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Her memory will live on through the love and kindness she shared with others.

Esther was predeceased by her first husband, David; her son, Daniel; her son, David; her parents, Chester and Susie; along with several siblings.

A funeral will be held in Esther’s honor Saturday, March 30, 2024 at 2 p.m. at the Wiscasset Nazarene Church.

Arrangements are under the care of Kincer Funeral Home, 130 Pleasant St., Richmond, ME 04357.

