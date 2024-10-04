Esther M. Hendrickson, 64, of Friendship, passed away on Sept. 28, 2024 at the Sussman House in Rockport. Esther was born on Sept. 22, 1960, to Lauri Hendrickson and Marie (Williams) Hendrickson.

Esther grew up in Friendship and attended local schools, graduating from Medomak Valley High School in 1978. After high school, Esther went on to attend the University of Maine at Machias and graduated with her bachelor’s degree in environmental studies in 1984.

Esther’s career spanned many interesting jobs throughout her life. Early in her work career she was employed at YACC Camp Tanglewood in Lincolnville where she was the teamster handling Duke and Earl, two 2000-pound Belgian draft horses. She loved the gentleness and the power of those two horses and from that experience she always looked forward to attending draft horse pulling events at the local fairs. Her employment with the YCC at Acadia National Park where she was part of the trail crew continued to build her career path in environmental stewardship.

For several years following college, she split the seasons spending Maine winters first at the Carrabassett Valley Ski Touring Center where she taught cross country skiing and skijoring, and later at the McMurdo Station in Antarctica where she was a base support specialist. Her summers were spent working at Baxter State Park where she was the campground Ranger at Chimney Pond (1983 to 1993). Notably, she was the first female park Ranger employed by Baxter State Park.

In 1994 Esther moved to the Hendrickson family homestead and began employment with FMC BioPolymer in Rockland in the Quality Control Lab where she worked until her retirement.

In 2012 Esther was diagnosed with ovarian cancer, with it recurring in February of 2023. Esther never looked at like it was a death sentence, but more of it as a life sentence. Esther believed that life and death are a continuous circle. Upon her diagnosis, Esther and her medical team developed a treatment plan, she embraced that plan, and continued living her life to the fullest.

Esther enjoyed observing wildlife, travelling, scuba diving, snowshoeing, yoga, NIA Dance, Pilates, swimming, and looking for and marking her property lines.

Esther was predeceased by her parents.

Esther is survived by her sisters, Brenda Hendrickson, of Friendship and Elizabeth (Hendrickson) Crabtree and her husband, Richard, of Hope; nieces, Maarta Laiho, of Sidney and Amanda Hendrickson-Belloguet, of Las Vegas, Nev.; nephews, Jonathan Hendrickson-Belloguet, of Freeport and Christopher Jones, of Richmond, Va.; aunt, Gloria Hart and her husband, Wesley, of Holden; two grand-nieces and many cousins.

Special thanks to Dr. Ted Mohlie and Waldoboro Family Medicine personnel; Dr. Laurie Small, Maine Medical Partners and medical staff who were instrumental in helping Esther live her best life.

In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation in Esther’s memory to the Sussman House in Rockport, the Friendship Public Library, or the Friendship Memorial Scholarship fund.

A graveside service will be held for Esther on Oct. 17 at 1 p.m. at the Roadside Cemetery, Waldoboro Road in Friendship.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Hall Funeral Home in Waldoboro. To share a condolence or story with the Hendrickson family, please visit Esther’s book of memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

