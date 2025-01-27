Ethel Augusta Jean McAlice, of Round Pond, passed away peacefully at Cove’s Edge on the morning of Jan. 18, 2025, at the age of 93. She was born on Aug. 9, 1931 in Hyde Park, Mass. Jean was the middle child of five children born to Robert and Gladys Quailey McLellan.

Jean spent her childhood in the Boston area and had many fond memories of Fenway Park and biking all through the streets of Boston. She graduated from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst, with a degree in science. While waitressing on Block Island Jean met Bernie McAlice, her beloved husband, companion, and partner in crime. Jean married Bernie in Hawaii in 1955. Bernie and Jean had three children and remained happily married for 57 years until his death in 2013.

In her early 20s she worked for the Episcopal Youth Ministry in Massachusetts. The Episcopal Church was an essential part of her life. After moving to Round Pond in 1967, Jean spent many years teaching science at the Bremen School, then at Castner and Great Salt Bay. Even after retiring, Jean was involved in teaching science to several homeschooling families.

Along with her years of teaching, Jean was best known in the Damariscotta area through her many volunteering activities, usually with Bernie by her side. She was at her happiest while exploring tide pools with groups of children along with Bernie. She was a longtime member of the Damariscotta River Association, Pemaquid Watershed Association, volunteered at Pemaquid Beach in the exploration area, read to residents at Cove’s Edge, supervised crews of Olympics of the Mind, and enjoyed volunteering at the Miles Memorial Hospital Thrift Store.

Jean loved walking on the beach, playing tennis, swimming, building sandcastles, shopping, and visiting with both friends and complete strangers. She was a voracious reader and a grand storyteller and would often embellish stories to fit her view of the world.

Jean loved traveling and seeing many new places. She spent many summers exploring Europe with Bernie. Also, many summers were spent sailing with Bernie and their dear friends, the Deans. Jean went on many cruises and expeditions with her dear friend, Lou Dean. In the final years of her life, Jean found great joy in visiting with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Jean was predeceased by her husband, Bernie; her sister, Barbara; and her brothers, Bob, Eliot, and Donny.

Jean is survived by her children, Jon (Patricia) McAlice, Leilani Gordon, and Faith (David) Hodgkiss. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren: Semjon, Yermolay, Ayere, Tristan, Neasa, Alexa McAlice, Evan, Leifa, Seth, Forest Gordon, and Jessica (Jim) Beasley, Ian (Brittany) Hodgkiss; as well as three great-grandchildren: Greyson Beasley, and Asher and Ataleia Hodgkiss.

There will be a celebration of Jean’s life sometime in the spring. In lieu of flowers, please donate to something dear to your heart and think of Jean in doing so.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

