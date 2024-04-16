Ethel Jane Hennefeld, age 79, died peacefully on April 9, 2024 after an extended battle with Alzheimer’s disease under the care of Chase Point Assisted Living.

Ethel was outgoing and loved people, often putting others’ needs before her own. She worked for many years as a CNA, helping others always brought her joy. She loved to cook new recipes and spend time with her children. She was very active with her church, the Jehovah’s Witnesses. Most of all she loved to dance any time music was playing. We know that she is happily dancing forever in our hearts.

Ethel was preceded by her parents, Albert and Alice Hennefeld; her sister, Florence Nibbling; and brother, Paul Hennefeld.

Ethel is survived by her children, Christopher Shields and husband, Jimmie O’Hara, of Seattle, Wash., Eric Shields and wife, Leanna, of Scottsdale, Ariz.; and grandchildren: Gavin, Ava, Ivy, Tallulah, and Wilder.

The family has chosen to remember Ethel’s life privately at this time.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association in her honor. The family would like to greatly thank Sherry Thibodeau at Chase Point Assisted Living for going above and beyond with her care and support of our mom during her time there.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, 949 Main St., Waldoboro.

To share a memory or condolence with the family, please visit their book of memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

We are comforted knowing that Ethel Hennefeld knows who Ethel Hennefeld is again.

