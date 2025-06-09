An informal celebration for Ethel Jean McAlice, who passed away on the morning of Jan. 18, 2025, will be held at 1 p.m., on Saturday, June 21, 2025, at the Darling Marine Center in Walpole. Light snacks will follow the celebration.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to something dear to your heart and think of Jean in doing so.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences and messages for her family may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

