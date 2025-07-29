The Midcoast community lost a bright light on July 8, 2025 when Ethel Stansfield passed peacefully away.

Originally from Akron, Ohio and the mother of three sons, she was the teacher and caregiver to hundreds of young children in her long career at Sheepscot Valley Children’s House. There will be a memorial celebration of her life on Friday, Aug. 8 from 4-7 p.m. on the grounds of the school, at 127 Federal St. and the Old Jail in Wiscasset.

A Montessori-based preschool, Sheepscot Valley Children’s House opened its doors in 1983, and Ethel joined the following year. She dedicated over 40 years to the school, becoming its beloved matriarch.

Ethel thrived in this environment, finding her true calling. Generations of students who were fortunate enough to meet her, affectionately known as “Miss Ethel,” experienced her genuine nature, her authenticity, and her graceful way of imparting life’s lessons. She had the ability to make both her students and their parents feel valued and supported during the critical early stages of education and child development.

Ethel was an active in local volunteer and kept many lifelong friendships. For many years, she hosted a Christmas gathering after the town tree lighting, a greatly anticipated social event. She will be fondly remembered for her great spirit of optimism, generosity, love, and compassion.

